E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

E*TRADE Financial has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect E*TRADE Financial to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $41.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

