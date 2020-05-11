Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Etsy worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $80.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $81.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 132.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,952 shares of company stock valued at $19,536,129. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

