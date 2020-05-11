Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $26.00 on Monday. Evertec has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Evertec in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

