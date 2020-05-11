EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, EVP David L. Goldman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $244,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Garabedian bought 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $178,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465. 61.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on EVO Payments from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

