Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $37.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $373,127,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798,866 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelon by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $170,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,094,386 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $482,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,772,696 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $102,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,210 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.