ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) PT Raised to $10.00 at B. Riley

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $7.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.41. ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ExOne will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Hartner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $45,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,996.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 68,988 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,635,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,635,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

