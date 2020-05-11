Exosis 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,404.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $29,675.69 and $5,404.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exosis has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000881 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,850.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.99 or 0.02135439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.07 or 0.02656059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00475495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00691867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00069701 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00462782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 545,650 coins and its circulating supply is 380,650 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

