Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Cut by Cryder Capital Partners LLP

Cryder Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 44,191 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 13.1% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $89,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

FB stock opened at $212.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.13. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $605.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,400. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

