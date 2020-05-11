Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $212.35 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average of $194.13. The company has a market capitalization of $605.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

