Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $211.34 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $605.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,814 shares of company stock worth $7,831,400. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

