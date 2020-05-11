Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $212.03 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $605.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,814 shares of company stock worth $7,831,400. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

