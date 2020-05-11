FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $128.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $120.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,523,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.