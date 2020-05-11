Financial Contrast: Hawkins (HWKN) and Its Peers

Hawkins (NASDAQ: HWKN) is one of 28 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hawkins to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hawkins and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins 5.06% 12.13% 7.00% Hawkins Competitors -25.99% 15.67% 4.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Hawkins shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Hawkins shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hawkins pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hawkins pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 28.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawkins has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Hawkins has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawkins’ competitors have a beta of 1.86, suggesting that their average share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hawkins and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawkins 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hawkins Competitors 305 953 1132 55 2.38

Hawkins presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.58%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 26.14%. Given Hawkins’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hawkins has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawkins and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins $556.33 million $24.43 million 16.00 Hawkins Competitors $6.92 billion $612.40 million 12.53

Hawkins’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hawkins. Hawkins is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hawkins competitors beat Hawkins on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries. This segment primarily provides acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, such as liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, urea, phosphoric acid, aqua ammonia, and potassium hydroxide. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite and agricultural products, as well as various food-grade products that include liquid phosphates, lactates, and other blended products; repackages bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment offers ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

