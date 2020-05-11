First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,341 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,158,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,963,000 after purchasing an additional 227,378 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 151.5% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $94.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average is $104.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

