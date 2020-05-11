First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,114 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 950.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 293,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $91.05 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average is $107.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

