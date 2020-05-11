First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 286 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $227.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

