First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

DVY opened at $79.36 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

