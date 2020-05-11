First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

EEM stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

