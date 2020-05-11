First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 91,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

