First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $69.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

