First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

SDY opened at $87.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

