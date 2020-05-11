First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $113.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.