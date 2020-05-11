First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after buying an additional 369,879 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,965,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,696,000 after buying an additional 222,256 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after buying an additional 2,353,956 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

NYSE SYY opened at $51.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.