First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.15.

Duke Energy stock opened at $81.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

