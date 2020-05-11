First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $243.62 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

