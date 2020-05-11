First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $699,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,324,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $65.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

