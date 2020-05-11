First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,996 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 66,580 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 336,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 207,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Covenant Transportation Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of CVTI stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covenant Transportation Group Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.