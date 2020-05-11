First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Unum Group worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 262,265 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Unum Group by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 221,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 148,414 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $4,524,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $14.95 on Monday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

