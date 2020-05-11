First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $823,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 18,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 724,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,084,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $110.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.