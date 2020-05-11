First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,741,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $144.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

