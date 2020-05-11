First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 65.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Paypal by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.61.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $144.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.