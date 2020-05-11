First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 161 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 54.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $117.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average is $143.55. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

