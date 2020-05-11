First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 827 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $45.80 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

