First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after buying an additional 222,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after purchasing an additional 550,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $187.43 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.