First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,002,000 after buying an additional 266,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $179.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.86.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

