First Quadrant L P CA Acquires New Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,267,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2,706.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 791,809 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 659,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after buying an additional 277,325 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,789,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,612,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after buying an additional 165,600 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,312.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $29.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTCT. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

