First Quadrant L P CA Buys 15,143 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.0% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, FIX raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

