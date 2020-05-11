First Quadrant L P CA Buys 394 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 363,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $115.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

