First Quadrant L P CA Has $324,000 Holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 177,758 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in National General were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in National General by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 60,535 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in National General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in National General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National General by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after acquiring an additional 77,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in National General by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 359,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 73,394 shares during the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on National General from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National General in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NGHC stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. National General Holdings Corp has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.82.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National General’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

