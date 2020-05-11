First Quadrant L P CA Invests $325,000 in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 36.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $48.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96. Ingevity Corp has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.47.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

In other news, Director Frederick J. Lynch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Also, EVP Michael P. Smith bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,889.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,028 shares of company stock valued at $472,860. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

