First Quadrant L P CA Invests $382,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $109,929,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 2,331.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 867,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after acquiring an additional 832,222 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,936,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 546,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after acquiring an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 403,065 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

