First Quadrant L P CA Purchases Shares of 9,575 Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,311,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,489,000 after buying an additional 120,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,522,000 after buying an additional 734,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,310,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 790,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after buying an additional 60,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after buying an additional 106,458 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Colvin acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra upped their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Syneos Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

