First Quadrant L P CA Sells 11,892 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,892 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $46.18 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.