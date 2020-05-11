First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,414 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

