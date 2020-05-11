First Quadrant L P CA Sells 144 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3,636.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBSS stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.71. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.29.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBSS. Sidoti lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

