First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,687 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

