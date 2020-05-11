First Quadrant L P CA Sells 8,308 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 227,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 99,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $33.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

