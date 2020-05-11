First Quadrant L P CA Takes $363,000 Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,163,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 259.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LZB opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

