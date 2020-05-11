First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGS opened at $172.65 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $161.15 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $628.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.50 million.

MSGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $308.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $365.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.