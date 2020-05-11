First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 66,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,533 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.3% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 96,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,376 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 42.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 472,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $315.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.28.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

